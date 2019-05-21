Missions Measles Campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 880 measles cases have been reported in some 23 states.
The alarming spread of the disease has local doctors launching an education campaign called “Mission Measles.”
The goal is to urge families to educate themselves and get vaccinated either for the first time or again if they don’t know if they’ve ever got the shot.
I sat down with Jill Howard, a nurse practitioner with American Family Care who debunks facts and fiction when it comes to measles.
Howard says call your doctor. Do your research. Understand the severity of the measles disease. And she says if you don’t know if you’re at risk, stop by any American Family Care clinic.
They can run a simple test to determine your immunity. They also provide immunizations to protect against measles.
