McGahn to skip hearing as Democrats debate next steps

McGahn's refusal to testify is the latest of several moves to block Democratic investigations by Trump, who has said his administration will fight "all of the subpoenas." The Judiciary committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt earlier this month after he declined to provide an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. And the House intelligence committee is expected to take a vote on a separate "enforcement action" against the Justice Department this week after Barr declined a similar request from that panel.