Mayor’s Office: New Alabama abortion law costs B’ham two IT companies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A spokesman for Mayor Randall Woodfin confirms that the mayor told Diane McWhorter in a story for CNN that the new state abortion bill has cost the city two information technology companies.
Alabama’s abortion law is the most restrictive in the country. There were immediate concerns by some last week after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law on Wednesday.
“I do think they do have a concern and should have a concern,” said retired UAB business expert Bob Robicheaux last week.
The new abortion law bans nearly all abortions. The law makes performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony unless the mother’s health is in danger. It has not taken effect yet.
