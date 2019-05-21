Limestone Co. Board: No more take-home computers for students

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - From our news partners at the Athens News Courier, after five years, Limestone County is pulling the plug on a program that lets students take MacBook computers home with them.
They say the cost of replacing and repairing lost and broken laptops is just too expensive.
Instead, starting in the fall, laptops will stay at schools, and students will have to check the out when they need to use them.
There will also be fewer laptops available.
The school system approved a plan to sell 500 of the MacBooks to cover the cost of a new smart charge cart system.
Read more at the Athens News Courier.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.