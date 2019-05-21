4 injured in Madison police car wreck in Hampton Cove

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating a Monday night wreck involving a Madison police car.
It happened on U.S. 431 in Hampton Cove across from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.
Investigators say the Madison officer was on his way to work when a pickup truck pulled out in front of the police cruiser.
Four people, including the officer, were taken to the hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
There is no word on charges at this time.
Huntsville police are investigating the wreck.
