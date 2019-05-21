IHOP to offer $1 pancakes, sales benefit military children

(KSLA) - Don’t open your fridge this morning. Instead head to your local IHOP.
The International House of Pancakes is offering $1 short-stacks today, Tuesday, May 21.
The deal began at $7 a.m. and the offer will run until $7 p.m.
Proceeds will go towards the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation as a part of National Military Appreciation Month.
IHOP aims to contribute $1 million in college scholarships to the children of servicemen and women that have passed away in the line of duty.
