IHOP to offer $1 pancakes, sales benefit military children

IHOP to offer $1 pancakes, sales benefit military children
By KSLA Staff | May 21, 2019 at 7:48 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 9:41 AM

(KSLA) - Don’t open your fridge this morning. Instead head to your local IHOP.

The International House of Pancakes is offering $1 short-stacks today, Tuesday, May 21.

The deal began at $7 a.m. and the offer will run until $7 p.m.

Proceeds will go towards the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation as a part of National Military Appreciation Month.

IHOP aims to contribute $1 million in college scholarships to the children of servicemen and women that have passed away in the line of duty.

For more on IHOP, click here.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.