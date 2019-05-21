Hank Williams, Jr. searching for shotgun lost in Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hank Williams, Jr. is asking for your help in finding a family heirloom.
According to his attorney, Steven C. Smith, the country music star is offering $5,000 for the return of the missing shotgun. There is also a $1,000 finder’s fee being offered to anyone that can put the attorney in touch with the gun.
The shotgun belonged to Williams’ grandfather. Per the Facebook post, Williams wants to pass the Remington down to his children.
Anyone with information is asked to call Attorney Steven C. Smith at 256-734-4721.
