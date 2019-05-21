Exclusive tour of Stovehouse property in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A lot of changes are taking place at the historic Stovehouse property in Huntsville off Governors Drive.
Members of the City Council and WAFF 48 News got an exclusive tour to see what the 200,000 square foot property now looks like and what it will soon become.
The Stovehouse was built in the 1920′s and it’s currently being renovated and improved to allow for more businesses to come to Huntsville. Several businesses have already set up shop and construction is still taking place to bring even more businesses.
Members of the City Council say they’re excited about the improvements and progress taking place.
“People are eager to move in and I think there have been some companies that we’ve seen that we passed through, they’re fully staffed. The people working right now, new construction, we’ll have new restaurants, more coffee shops and I think it will be great,” said Bill Kling.
Kling is one of the Huntsville City Council members who went on a tour with the Stovehouse owner Danny Yancey to see the changes and preview the future of this 200,000 square foot building. Blue prints show there’s still a lot of work to do, and more companies will soon move in.
"This has been an area that had challenges, 20-30 years ago I remember growing up with the problem that we had here, now it’s becoming the in place in Huntsville,” said Kling.
If you want to come and see some of the progress talking place this Friday, May 24 is one of your first opportunities. A business, a local bar known as the Pourhouse will have its grand opening.
