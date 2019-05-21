Bob Evans recalls beef stroganoff trays

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - BEF Foods, Inc., has recalled approximately 527 pounds of Bob Evans beef stroganoff sealed pasta trays because they were produced “without the benefit of federal inspection and outside of inspections hours,” according the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The ready-to-eat beef stroganoff pasta trays were produced on May 3. The following products are subject to recall:
- 18-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta” with a USE BY date of 07/02/19 and a time-stamp ranging between the hours of 15:00 and 18:37 represented on the tray seal.
- The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M-46062” inside the USDA mark of inspection
The recalled items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.
Officials say there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS urges consumers to check their refrigerators or freezers for the recalled products, and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact BEF Foods consumer relations at 800-939-2338.
