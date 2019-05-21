Autistic student named Athens sports announcer of the year

Today a student at Athens Intermediate School heard a congratulatory message from Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray. Brooks Givens is Announcer of the Year for Athens Parks and Rec. Brooks, who is autistic, announces the 11 and 12 year old baseball games. His mother says the kid who stood with his head down a few years ago on stage now commands the mic. She said he now feels a part of something he loves that he didn't have the skills to play. Congratulations Brooks! We are #athensproud Athens Recreation Centeron Center Athens City Schools