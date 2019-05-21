Autistic student named Athens sports announcer of the year

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a student at Athens Intermediate School who’s making big waves in local athletics. Baseball announcer Brooks Givens was just named announcer of the year for Athens Parks and Rec.
Brooks is autistic. And his mom says he loves being able to be part of a sport that he loves. He announces the 11 and 12-year-old baseball games.
Brooks’ work has gotten him some high-profile praise too. Chip Caray, announcer for the Atlanta Braves, gave him as special shoutout.
