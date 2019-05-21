Autistic student named Athens sports announcer of the year

Autistic student named Athens sports announcer of the year
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 20, 2019 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 10:41 PM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a student at Athens Intermediate School who’s making big waves in local athletics. Baseball announcer Brooks Givens was just named announcer of the year for Athens Parks and Rec.

Brooks is autistic. And his mom says he loves being able to be part of a sport that he loves. He announces the 11 and 12-year-old baseball games.

Brooks’ work has gotten him some high-profile praise too. Chip Caray, announcer for the Atlanta Braves, gave him as special shoutout.

Today a student at Athens Intermediate School heard a congratulatory message from Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray. Brooks Givens is Announcer of the Year for Athens Parks and Rec. Brooks, who is autistic, announces the 11 and 12 year old baseball games. His mother says the kid who stood with his head down a few years ago on stage now commands the mic. She said he now feels a part of something he loves that he didn't have the skills to play. Congratulations Brooks! We are #athensproud Athens Recreation Centeron Center Athens City Schools

Posted by City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) on Monday, May 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.