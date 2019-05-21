Athens man convicted in road rage incident caught on camera

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man has been convicted and sentenced over a road rage incident earlier this year.
The Limestone County district attorney;'s office tweeted a press release saying Bradley Joe Carter was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Judge Douglas Patterson sentenced him to one year in the county jail.
“We hope this case will serve as a lesson top the citizens of Limestone County that road rage can lead to dangerous situations & it’s never a good idea to revoke or confront other drivers on the road,” the district attorney’s office tweeted.
Carter has 14 days to file an appeal.
The road rage incident was caught on camera on March 27 and circulated on social media. Cater and a juvenile were arrested the next day.
Investigators say Carter cut off another vehicle then stopped in the roadway. They said the pair got out and appraoched the other car, but the other driver escaped.
