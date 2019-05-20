12-year-old killed in ATV accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County authorities confirm a child died in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Saturday.
12-year-old Nate Roberts was killed after an ATV rolled over him.
Chief deputy Rocky Harnen said it happened in the mountains about seven miles from Alabama 65 and County Road 40.
Harnen said the ATV rolled over the child. He was taken to Hollytree for first responders to check on him, but the coroner pronounced him dead.
At last word, the chief deputy did not know if the boy was supervised at the time of the accident.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily say visitation is from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday at Peck Funeral Home. The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Falkville United Methodist Church.
