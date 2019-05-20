University of Alabama 2nd in enrollment growth; SEC schools earn 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th spots

(WAFF) - Enrollment at four S.E.C. schools jumped more than 40 percent, according to data from College Board.
The University of Arkansas experienced its number of full-time students increase by 63 percent from 2007 to 2016-the most of any flagship university.
The University of Alabama and the University of Mississippi reported the second and third largest increases at 55 percent and 51 percent. The University of South Carolina rounded out the top five with a growth of 44 percent.
The University of Nevada: Reno was the only non-S.E.C. flagship school to earn a spot in the top five with enrollment ballooning nearly 50 percent.
In addition to the allure of football tailgate parties, lower tuition fees and living expenses are to credit for the enrollment increases south of the Mason Dixon line.
Among the 50 Flagship schools in the survey, the University of Arkansas ranked No. 38 in cost, while Alabama was No. 30 and Ole Miss came in at No. 44.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.