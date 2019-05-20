TN Valley families honor homicide survivors with vigil at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are families across the Tennessee Valley who've had to learn to cope with the murder of a loved one.
For survivors it’s difficult to move past losing a loved one at the hands of another person.
This Sunday, the Homicide Survivors Program wants to remember those who can no longer speak for themselves.
WAFF-48's Elizabeth Gentle sat down with Kim Crawford, Director of the Homicide Survivors program to find out more.
“The vigil is for homicide survivors so it’s for anyone who’s lost someone to vehicular homicide or murder. I hear from a lot of them that it’s a club they never thought they would belong to. it’s completely different from any kind of grief,” said Kim Crawford, Director of the Homicide Survivors Program .
“I have two more this year with about 60 more pictures of victims 25 and younger. It’s horrible enough to lose somebody you love but to lose somebody for no reason you don’t understand it. You’ll never get an answer. To be able to have that support from other people going through that same thing,” said Crawford.
Attorney General Steve Marshall will be one of the guest speakers at Sunday's event.
The vigil was be held at Big Spring Park Gazebo on May 19.
There will be music and a balloon release.
