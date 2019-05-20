Report: Auburn gymnast who injured both legs in viral video will start career at Boeing SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Auburn gymnast Sam Cerio became an internet sensation back in April, but not in the way anybody wants to see their own name recognized.
Cerio suffered severe injuries to both her legs during a NCAA Regionals routine which resulted in dislocated knees and many torn ligaments. The injury then forced her to retire from gymnastics and start to think about another career path.
According to a report from the Montgomery Advertiser, she’s headed to the Lowcountry to work for Boeing.
She hopes moving forward she’ll be defined by more than just her injury and even asked people to stop sharing the video on Twitter.
Cerio appears to be more than qualified for her new position. She focused on aerospace engineering at Auburn and had an internship with the company in the summer before her senior year.
According to the report, Cerio will be a structural analyst for the company in North Charleston and has even previously designed a vehicle that could be launched into earth’s orbit.
“I’ve done so many things here that the positive totally outweigh the negatives,” Cerio told the Advertiser. “I’ve been able to do so many things I never imagined I would be able to do here that I’m just so grateful for the opportunities Auburn has given me, and the fact that I had one little bump in the road, it doesn’t really matter just because, when you look at the four years I’ve been at Auburn, I’ve been able to accomplish so much and learn so much as a person.”
