Man charged with mother’s murder at Harvest home

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A 911 call from a Harvest home prompted a murder investigation in Harvest and now, a 27-year-old man is charged in the shooting death of his mother.
Nik Rutberg was arrested in the case. It’s not yet known what led to the killing, which stunned their quiet neighborhood in Madison County.
Japheth Kessio and his wife couldn’t believe it when they saw the headline on Monday that a murder happened right next door.
“Just to know that something like that happened in your immediate neighborhood is terrible. It’s a shock,” he said.
It happened in the middle of the night so the Kessios and other neighbors were asleep. They didn’t see or hear anything.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Lady Slipper Bend around 2 AM Sunday after receiving a 911 call from someone at the house about a shooting.
“Deputies found a 51-year-old female laying on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to her torso. There were other members of the residence that were performing CPR on the victim and they continued the CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived. They continued life saving measures but they were unsuccessful in saving this victim’s life,” explained Lt. Donny Shaw, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, Elena Voronenkova, passed away from her injuries. Her son, 27 year old Nik Rutberg was arrested by investigators. No information has been released in terms of a possible motive and what may have been going on inside the home between the family members in the early hours of Sunday morning.
“It’s still an ongoing investigation. Our investigators will stay with it until they’re able to figure out what the motive is,” Lt. Shaw stated.
From the outside on Monday, there were no signs of a crime at the house. Neighbors are still trying to wrap their minds around the fact that violence and tragedy struck so close to home.
“I wonder what could have happened to trigger such a situation. I can’t imagine. It’s very sad. I hope nothing like that happens again. I’m sorry for them,” Kessio added.
According to Kessio, the family has lived in the house next to his home for about a year and mostly kept to themselves. He would see them outside cutting the grass or out back on the deck smoking.
A search of court records indicates Rutberg was on probation for drug possession.
He’s currently being held without bond in the Madison County Jail, charged with murder and probation violation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.