It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day.
According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million abandoned and abused dogs enter shelters every year.
According to National Day Calendar, National Rescue Dog Day recognizes all the benefits of allowing a four-legged canine to adopt you into their lovable life.
Rescue dogs overcome extreme obstacles and yet provide comfort, security, and friendship as family pets. With training, they contribute to the independence of people with disabilities as service animals and give comfort to the elderly.
If you want to get involved in the lives of rescue dogs, there are a variety of ways.
- Volunteer at your local shelter.
- Shelters always need donations.
- Consider adoption and fostering dogs
- Remember to spay and neuter your pets.
Is there a rescue dog in your life? Share your rescue dog stories and use #NationalRescueDogDay on social media.
