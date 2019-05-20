Huntsville City and Madison County schools graduation schedules

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools will conduct graduation ceremonies at the Von Braun Civic Center (VBC) this week.
Madison County Schools will host their graduation ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday and Huntsville City Schools will be host their ceremonies on Thursday and Friday.
Below is a schedule of this week’s graduation ceremonies at the VBC:
- 2:00 p.m. Sparkman High School
- 6:00 p.m. Buckhorn High School
- 2:00 p.m. Hazel Green High School
- 5:00 p.m. Madison County High School
- 7:00 p.m. New Hope High School
- 1:30 p.m. New Century Technology High School
- 3:30 p.m. Lee High School
- 5:30 p.m. Huntsville High School
- 1:30 p.m. Jemison High School
- 3:30 p.m. Columbia High School
- 5:30 p.m. Grissom High School
