Huntsville City and Madison County schools graduation schedules
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 20, 2019 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 1:21 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools will conduct graduation ceremonies at the Von Braun Civic Center (VBC) this week.

Madison County Schools will host their graduation ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday and Huntsville City Schools will be host their ceremonies on Thursday and Friday.

Below is a schedule of this week’s graduation ceremonies at the VBC:

Tuesday, May 21:

  • 2:00 p.m. Sparkman High School
  • 6:00 p.m. Buckhorn High School

Wednesday, May 22:

  • 2:00 p.m. Hazel Green High School
  • 5:00 p.m. Madison County High School
  • 7:00 p.m. New Hope High School

Thursday, May 23:

  • 1:30 p.m. New Century Technology High School
  • 3:30 p.m. Lee High School
  • 5:30 p.m. Huntsville High School

Friday, May 24:

  • 1:30 p.m. Jemison High School
  • 3:30 p.m. Columbia High School
  • 5:30 p.m. Grissom High School

