2 Fairfield police officers arrested at B’ham night club on sexual abuse charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Fairfield police officers were arrested early Saturday morning at Empire, a Birmingham night club.
Fairfield Chief of Police Nick Dyer said the two were charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
The officers are identified as 24-year-old Markeith Williams and 27-year-old Jonathan Hill.
Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams said Williams and Hill reportedly sexually assaulted an employee in a bathroom. An officer working security and a manager were notified. Both were detained and have since bonded out, according to Williams.
Dyer says the department is conducting an internal investigation. The officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
