Deshler graduation to be held in Howard Chappell Stadium

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deshler High School’s graduation ceremony will happen this Friday.
As you may remember, the school grounds were hit with serious flooding not once, but twice in the past year.
The ceremony was in question because of construction work to repair Howard Chappell Stadium.
But, school officials met with architects and construction crew leaders and decided that the progress has come far enough that it’s safe to hold the ceremony in the stadium as usual.
Read more at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.