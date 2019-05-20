Early morning shooting in Auburn leads to first officer death in 30+ years, police chief says

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Police Chief Paul Register says the officer-involved shooting on Wire Rd. led to the first officer killed in the line of duty during his 31 years of service.
Auburn Police Officer William Buechner was tragically shot and killed, according to officials. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms Buechner was airlifted from the scene but later passed away at an area hospital.
Two other Officers, Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, were also shot and injured in the incident. They are both expected to recover.
Auburn Police spent much of the night looking for suspect Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29. Police say Wilkes opened fire on officers responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Wire Rd. just after 10:00 p.m. CST.
Wilkes was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Lee Road 9, within a mile of where the shooting happened. The capture came after citizens reported suspicious activity.
Wilkes, “who was in the military for a number of years,” worked locally and did not have any prior dealings with the Auburn Police Department prior to Sunday’s shooting, Chief Register said.
Wilkes has been charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence. He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.
Speaking on the charges Wilkes faces, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said, "yes, if you shoot a police officer, we are going to pursue the death penalty, absolutely.”
Buechner, was a veteran Officer, having served with the Auburn Police Department since April 2006. Officer Webb Sistrunk, an accomplished K-9 officer, has served since April 2011 and Elliott since July 2018.
Governor Ivey has also issued a statewide directive to fly flags at half-staff in order to honor the fallen hero.
