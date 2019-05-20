Betsy Gardiner retires from Tuscumbia School Board

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - From our reporters with the Times Daily, a strong supporter of Tuscumbia schools is saying farewell.
Betsy Gardiner is retiring from the Tuscumbia school board after 17 years.
After three full terms and two years, she says the timing was right since she feels the district is on the right track.
Gardiner's replacement on the board is Leigh Ann West, who was appointed last month.
West begins her 5-year term in June.
Read more at the Times Daily.
