Auburn has the highest rent in the state, according to a report

Auburn has the highest rent in the state, according to a report
Student apartment complex, The Standard, is under construction in downtown Auburn.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 20, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 3:01 PM

(WAFF) - If you are in the market for an apratment, you need to know about rising rental rates across the county.

A recent survey published by RentCafe.com states the national average rent reached $1,400/month.

In Alabama, the closest city to that price is Auburn where renters are paying more than $1,200/month.

The highest average rent in North Alabama is in Madison where people can expect to pay an average of $900/month.

That’s about $100 more than Huntsville’s average rent and about $400 more than Decatur’s average rent.

[TAP OR CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL REPORT]

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.