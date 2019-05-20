Auburn has the highest rent in the state, according to a report

(WAFF) - If you are in the market for an apratment, you need to know about rising rental rates across the county.
A recent survey published by RentCafe.com states the national average rent reached $1,400/month.
In Alabama, the closest city to that price is Auburn where renters are paying more than $1,200/month.
The highest average rent in North Alabama is in Madison where people can expect to pay an average of $900/month.
That’s about $100 more than Huntsville’s average rent and about $400 more than Decatur’s average rent.
