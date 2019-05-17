CFD Research exploring environment effects on weapon systems, sensors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A diverse, homegrown company in Huntsville has landed a new contract to do some very interesting work for the Army on the effect of weather on weapons.
CFD Research is working on a five-year, $50 million contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command. They're evaluating environment and weather effects on weapon systems, sensors, and hypersonic vehicles.
“We’ll be investigating the effects of weather on radar systems, on the flight of a high speed vehicle, the way rain impacts performance of a weapon system and the way it impacts the effectiveness of the delivered weapon. Primarily, we’re talking about missiles and the systems around those that allow them to fly,” explained Steve Cayson, chief operating officer.
Computational models and solvers will be developed that provide insight into aerodynamics and phenomena that occur during hypersonic flight, such as boundary layer transition and material ablation.
Software models will be validated using laboratory and field tests to ensure that results agree with physical measurements.
“As part of this contract, we’re analyzing the impact of hydrometeors on missile flight. What that means is, raindrops, ice, hail within a cloud and how that affects objects as they fly through our atmosphere, such as missile flight or missile trajectory,” said Elise Schultz, research meteorologist.
“It’s an opportunity for us to continue to develop new technologies and tools to analyze high speed vehicles flying through weather and what that impact is on the vehicle and its performance,” added Conrad Patton, research engineer.
Huntsville-based companies Integration Innovation, Inc. (i3) and IERUS Technologies join CFD Research as subcontractors for this award. CFD Research says they're prepared to find solutions to hard problems that have a real impact for our troops and our nation.
“We can help build better weather prediction tools to help our war fighters assess and plan to better optimize their operations and mission planning,” Schultz stated.
“This is the largest award in our company history, followed on the tail of another significant award a month ago of $15 million to do energy investigations. We’re very happy and excited about this opportunity,” Cayson added.
