Pet adoption event in Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This weekend, A New Leash on Life will have its Big White tent Adoption Event.
The pet adoption event will be at a new location at the PetSmart at 6275 University Dr. It will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and again from noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, tested, age-appropriately vaccinated and dewormed.
Some adoption fees are as low as $10.
If you live in a rental property and wish to adopt, please bring a copy of your rental agreement to expedite the adoption process.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.