Online support shown for family, friends of fallen Sgt. Kelvin Ansari

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - An outpouring of love and support toward Savannah Police Department Sgt. Kelvin Ansari’s family and police family have begun online.
Sgt. Ansari was shot and killed Saturday night in Savannah while investigating a robbery call on Bull Street.
Several elected officials shared thoughts and prayers for the his family, friends and the Savannah community.
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach:
Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas:
Alderman Van Johnson:
Alderman Julian Miller:
The Running for Heroes page in Florida shared a video of Zechariah running one mile to honor Sgt. Ansari.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.