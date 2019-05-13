Online support shown for family, friends of fallen Sgt. Kelvin Ansari

Online support shown for family, friends of fallen Sgt. Kelvin Ansari
May 13, 2019 at 5:17 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 10:43 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - An outpouring of love and support toward Savannah Police Department Sgt. Kelvin Ansari’s family and police family have begun online.

Sgt. Ansari was shot and killed Saturday night in Savannah while investigating a robbery call on Bull Street.

Several elected officials shared thoughts and prayers for the his family, friends and the Savannah community.

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach:

The Gospel of John 15:13 tells us that “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his...

Posted by Mayor Eddie DeLoach on Sunday, May 12, 2019

Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas:

On behalf of the District, I send out our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Savannah Police Sgt. Kelvin...

Posted by Tony Thomas, Savannah's Alderman on Sunday, May 12, 2019

Alderman Van Johnson:

It is a City’s worst fear and a family’s worst nightmare. It is the call I never want to receive - that a police officer...

Posted by Alderman Van Johnson on Sunday, May 12, 2019

Alderman Julian Miller:

My thoughts are with my brothers and sisters at SPD. Thank you all for your perseverance.

Posted by Julian Miller on Sunday, May 12, 2019

The Running for Heroes page in Florida shared a video of Zechariah running one mile to honor Sgt. Ansari.

Running to honor fallen Savannah Police Department Sergeant Kelvin Ansari with a 1-Mile run carrying the Blue Line Flag.

Posted by Running for Heroes on Sunday, May 12, 2019

