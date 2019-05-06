6 suspects arrested, 1 on the run in Madison murder and home invasion

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Six suspects are now charged in a murder investigation in Madison. A seventh suspect is still on the loose according to the Madison Police Department.
On Wednesday morning, Madison Police Chief David Jernigan and Captain John Stringer talked about the details and provided updates on the murder of Luke Robert Pratt.
Stringer said robbery was the motive in the fatal stabbing of Pratt and authorities also believe that narcotics were involved.
Stringer also said that the suspects and Pratt all knew each other as either friends or acquaintances.
On Tuesday, Madison police announced the sixth arrest. That’s 19-year-old Caeleb Ryan Kegley. Kegley was also previously arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting out windows of two cars at Clements High School and a separate incident of slashing tires at Tanner High School.
Hunter Guy Ray Dubois, 20, of Athens was arrested on the charge of first-degree burglary on May 9, and a warrant for murder was served by Madison police at the Madison County Jail on Monday.
Madison police also say a seventh suspect is still on the loose. That’s 19-year-old Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey. He is charged with murder and burglary. They believe he could be in the Jacksonville, FL area because he does have ties to that area.
Another suspect, who is a juvenile, was also arrested on May 13. Information regarding that arrest will not be available.
Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Toney was taken into custody in Jacksonville Beach, Florida on Thursday, May 9. Detectives with the Madison Police Department are working to extradite Kemp. Investigators announced Kemp’s capture on Friday.
On May 9, Madison police arrested Austin Blake Holmes, 19, of Toney. He is charged with capital murder and first-degree burglary.
Police previously arrested Hunter Mitchell Moore on charges of capital murder, attempted murder and burglary.
Kemp and Moore are currently being held without bond for the charge of capital murder. The bond set for attempted murder is $60,000 and the bond for burglary is set for $60,000.
The victim in the case has been identified as Luke Robert Pratt. Police have not said how he was killed, but court filings for one of the suspects reveal the victim was stabbed to death with some kind of blade.
Police responded to the emergency 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Patrol officers discovered two victims inside the residence on Skyline Road. One victim was transported to the Huntsville Hospital emergency department. The other, Pratt, was deceased.
“Detectives and crime scene personnel are currently working this investigation and some persons of interest have been identified, however there is no suspect information available at this time," the department said in a press release on Monday.
Chief Dave Jernigan said his investigators were diligently piecing things together and build the case.
Police confirmed that the victim who was taken to the hospital had been shot. Their name was not released. They were treated and released.
Police do know who shot the victim, but will not release that information until the other interviews have been conducted.
“There’s no indication that there is a threat to the community at this time. The incident appears to only be related to the residents and those involved inside," Cpt. John Stringer, Madison Police Department’s public information officer, said on the scene.
Neighbors in the Skyline Acres subdivision saw flashing police lights in the middle of the night and quickly learned what happened.
“It was very early, so we didn’t hear anything. There was no noise. We saw the police lights. It woke me up around 2 this morning. This is a very quiet, a very nice neighborhood,” one woman said.
James Gilliland lives across the street, several doors down from the rental property where the incident occurred. His daughter called him to alert him.
“She told me that there was a killing across the street,” he said. There’s been a lot of loud music. The people who moved in there have only been there about a year now and there’s been loud music and cars running in and out of there all of the time. I’ve been expecting something like this up there."
Other neighbors also pointed to suspicious activity at the home in question.
“I hope they’re OK but I hope they get them out of that house. We don’t need that in this community. This is all people who’ve lived here 30, 40, 50 years. We’ve never had anything like that here,” Gilliland added. “It’s gotten to the point where I can’t even keep gas in my lawnmower. I’ve had to put a lock on it because somebody steals my gas all the time.”
“This is an active investigation and no other information will be released at this time to ensure the integrity of the investigation,” the police department said in a press release on Tuesday announcing Moore’s arrest.
None of the suspects have bonded out at this time.
