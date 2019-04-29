CITY SCHOOLS: Board hears proposal for new iAcademy

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - The iAcademy at Athens Elementary school could soon get come major changes. But the exact details are still being ironed out.
So far the Athens City Board of Education has approved extensive renovations once classes end in May.
But, at a recent meeting, the board heard a plan for a whole new building.
According to our partners at the News Courier the new school would cost around $13 million compared around $12 million for renovations.
The new building would include room for 600 students, which nearly doubles what the school holds now.
