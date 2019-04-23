Downtown Moulton fire still burning

Johnathon Horton was nearby when the fire started. “When I first got here, there was just smoke coming out of the first window on the far left. I stayed here because I knew people who lived here and had the business behind it.” Horton told WAFF 48 News. “I stayed with them and as it kept getting bigger and bigger we eventually went back there and started pulling all of their belongings and equipment and stuff out to try to save it and as soon as we got the last thing out, the top of the attic wall collapsed onto the business roof.”