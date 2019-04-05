Suspect charged in deadly north Huntsville stabbing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 5, 2019 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated December 17 at 9:57 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The suspect in a deadly stabbing in north Huntsville is now in the Madison County Jail.

Fred Lee Todd III, 44, is charged with murder. Jail records show his bond is $75,000.

Police responded to a domestic dispute around 9 p.m. last Thursday on Evans Avenue off Medaris Road.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jeremiah Montgomery.

According to officials, the case involved a woman. Todd was identified as the woman’s ex-boyfriend. They identified Montgomery as her husband.

Todd was injured in the incident. He was interviewed then charged following his release from the hospital.

