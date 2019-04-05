Suspect charged in deadly north Huntsville stabbing

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The suspect in a deadly stabbing in north Huntsville is now in the Madison County Jail.
Fred Lee Todd III, 44, is charged with murder. Jail records show his bond is $75,000.
Police responded to a domestic dispute around 9 p.m. last Thursday on Evans Avenue off Medaris Road.
The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jeremiah Montgomery.
According to officials, the case involved a woman. Todd was identified as the woman’s ex-boyfriend. They identified Montgomery as her husband.
Todd was injured in the incident. He was interviewed then charged following his release from the hospital.
