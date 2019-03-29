Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Man convicted of Capital Murder for 2019 shooting outside Cracker Barrel in Trussville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2019 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - 22-year-old Bryan Patrick Hancock has been convicted of Capital Murder for killing 40-year-old Randy Young in the parking lot of a Trussville Cracker Barrel in 2019.

A jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday. Sentencing is set for September 2.

Original: Around 9:22 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 Trussville Police were called to the Cracker Barrel located on Norrell Drive after reports of a shooting in the parking lot in front of the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Randy Young on the ground suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say witnesses told them the suspects were still at the scene. The two suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

22-year-old Bryan Patrick Hancock has been charged with attempted murder. (Source: Trussville PD)
22-year-old Bryan Patrick Hancock has been charged with attempted murder. (Source: Trussville PD)

After an investigation, police say it was determined the incident began after one of the suspects parked a vehicle blocking in the victim’s vehicle.

An argument began then escalated and ended with the victim being shot in the head by one of the suspects.

Young’s family said Saturday he had a “low” chance of survival, adding they were “praying for a miracle” after they say he shot in the head at point-blank range outside Cracker Barrel. Young died Saturday night.

“Randy was not provoking anything or acting as the aggressor,” an attorney for the victim’s family said in a statement. “He was simply blocked in a parking spot and was simply waiting for a vehicle to move for him to get out, and that’s when this tragedy unfolded.”

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Givens is hired as new principal of Riverton Intermediate School.
Madison County School System hires new principal
Traffic backed up on Governors Drive due to a rolled over wreck
One person hospitalized after car rolls over on Governors Drive
Wreck on Governors Drive
Pedestrian hit by a car on Governors Drive Wednesday night
65-year-old Dr. Wayne Augustus Patterson III died after he was hit by a car while riding his...
Scottsboro dentist killed in bicycle accident
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Former Decatur teacher Carrie Witt
Former Decatur teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with students
Christopher Henderson (Source: Madison County Jail)
Jury finds Christopher Henderson guilty on all charges in a Madison Co. murder trial
A Capitol officer's body camera footage of Joshua James
Capitol riot suspects seeking to dismiss some charges
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 550K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines