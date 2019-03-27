Huntsville woman’s boyfriend shoots her ex, police say

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting on Bonnell Drive.
Police say a woman’s boyfriend shot her ex-boyfriend in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital with minor injures.
The victim told police he and his ex-girlfriend had been in an ongoing dispute over personal property. The victim met his ex-girlfriend on Bonnell Drive to retrieve property.
When he arrived he said he saw a man armed with a handgun when he said the man fired one shot striking him in the chest.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
This was the third of four shootings in Huntsville on Tuesday. A female was left in critical condition after being shot on Binford Drive Tuesday afternoon. Someone else was found shot in a wrecked vehicle later that night.
