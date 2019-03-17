Construction to begin on East Glenn Avenue in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Drivers in Auburn will need to keep an eye out this week as repaving construction work is set to begin on East Glenn Ave.
D&J Enterprises will begin milling and paving work on East Glenn Avenue on Monday, March 18, at 7:00 AM.
Glenn will be repaved from Ross Street to Dean Road as part of the FY 17 Streets Resurfacing Project.
Lanes will be shifted throughout the duration of the work.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.
