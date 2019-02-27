Madison City Schools superintendent unveils proposal for future school locations

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Madison City Schools parents may now know where their students will be going to school in the future.
Superintendent Robby Parker announced his proposal for the location of two new schools at his annual State of Schools address Tuesday.
Parker recommended a new elementary school be located off Wall Triana (north of the Kroger) and a middle school be located behind the district offices on Celtic Drive.
Both lots are currently empty and owned by the school district.
The potential middle school would hold 1,200 students.
District spokesman John Peck said it would cost $49 million to construct.
Parker wants it operational by the beginning of the 2022 school year.
Part of the proposal includes re-purposing West Madison Elementary School as a Pre-K center.
District spokesman John Peck said West Madison’s 450 students would be relocated to the yet-to-be-built school.
That elementary school is projected to cost $34 million and hold 900 students.
Parker said he wants it operational by the beginning of the 2021 school year.
Superintendent Parker also recommended expansions to both Bob Jones and James Clemens High Schools.
The expansions would accommodate 500 students at each school, at a cost of $18 million dollars.
Madison City Schools wants the expansions completed for the 2026-2027 school year.
The district estimates a third high school (not yet in the current plans) would cost $120 million and house 2,000 additional students.
The location of the two schools are contingent on school board and public support.
The two schools are yet to be funded, as the proposal rests on the public voting to support a 12 mil property tax.
The tax would cost a Madison resident with a $100,000 home an extra $120 in property taxes.
Before anyone can vote, the state legislature must first approve putting a referendum on that tax on a ballot.
The tax measure was introduced at the urging of the district, which says it’s seen the student population double since 1998.
Parker said he is eager for parent feedback to ensure the project’s success.
Parents can give feedback to the district via this survey.
