WAFF 48 News Internship Program

News Department: Students will observe the day-to-day operations of a fast-paced news environment. An internship with the news department will involve observing the news staff in the news gathering process. This internship may include some field experience with news reporters and photographers to observe story development and interview skills during developing stories. Also includes observing the Operation/Production side of the news department by learning the responsibilities and job requirements for Directors, Technical Directors Chyron/ Audio Operators, Studio Technicians and Floor Directors. Students will also observe studio and control room crews during the mornings and evenings newscasts. NOTE: Interns are not permitted to operate equipment during live shows.