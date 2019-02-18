WAFF 48 News Internship Program

MARCH 2020 UPDATE: All internship programs at WAFF 48 have been suspended due to health concerns related to COVID-19. We are not accepting applicants for Spring, Summer or Fall internships at this time. Please check back to this page regularly for guidance on when the program will re-launch.
WAFF 48 News offers an academic credit internship program for registered junior and senior college students, and graduate students year round.
News Department: Students will observe the day-to-day operations of a fast-paced news environment. An internship with the news department will involve observing the news staff in the news gathering process. This internship may include some field experience with news reporters and photographers to observe story development and interview skills during developing stories. Also includes observing the Operation/Production side of the news department by learning the responsibilities and job requirements for Directors, Technical Directors Chyron/ Audio Operators, Studio Technicians and Floor Directors. Students will also observe studio and control room crews during the mornings and evenings newscasts. NOTE: Interns are not permitted to operate equipment during live shows.
Qualified applicants must provide an official letter from an accredited college or university confirming that he/she will receive course credit if selected for our internship program.
All internships require a minimum of 20 hours per week for 8 weeks.
Applicants should provide the following:
Term | Deadline Date
Summer | March 20
Fall | June 20
Spring | November 20
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.