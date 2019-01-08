Juvenile daughters charged with fatally stabbing, shooting mother at Mississippi home

MAGNOLIA, MS (WLBT) - A Pike County woman was found brutally attacked and drenched in blood in the front yard of her home, located at 1088 Lawson Road, around 11:42 p.m. on Friday, January 4.
Pike County Coroner Jason Jones said 32-year-old Erica Hall of Magnolia was pronounced dead at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
According to her family, she died at the hands of her own children, who were taken into custody.
Relatives of Erica Hall said she was stabbed repeatedly inside her mobile home before she staggered outside to take her last breaths in the front yard.
“She was stabbed in the back. The knife was still in her back,” said Robin Coney, Hall’s aunt.
The 42-year-old is devastated by the horrifying way her niece was killed.
Coroner Jones said Hall was stabbed multiple times in her upper torso and back, and also suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
“The girls, when I drove up, they were like ‘Tee Tee we didn’t do this,’” said Coney. “And I was like ‘OK, if y’all didn’t do it, where were y’all when the people that was doing it did it?’”
Family members said Hall was home alone with the two girls Friday night when an argument occurred.
“It was her gun. It was in her car,” said Coney. “So they had got it out. So I guess when they were doing all that to her, she was probably trying to get to her gun to fight for her life.”
After the murder, Coney said the girls walked into the night asking neighbors for a ride to McComb because their grandmother had just died.
The family across the street wanted to talk with their mother first, so she called her, but got no answer.
Amariyona and her younger sister then reportedly walked to the home of other relatives farther down the road.
That’s when Coney said Hall’s younger sister, Ebony, went to Hall’s home, and found her lying on her back near the driver’s side of her car.
The mother of four girls worked at Sanderson Farms in Summit. Her other daughters are ages 16 and one.
Fourteen-year-old Amariyona Hall is being charged, as an adult, with murder. She is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for January 22.
The 12-year-old juvenile, whose name or charges will not be released due to youth court proceedings, is being held in the Adams County Detention Center.
Coroner Jones said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The investigation is in its preliminary stage. Investigators are gathering facts and collecting evidence to be sent to the State Crime Lab.
