Delivery company deceives local restaurants

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - “In my opinion, DoorDash is a parasitic company that I have no desire to ever do business with,” said Stan Stinson owner of Earth and Stone Wood Fire Pizza.
DoorDash, a nationwide food delivery service, advertises delivery from both chain restaurants and local eateries, plastering restaurants' logos and menus onto their website and app.
However, a number of neighborhood restaurants are denouncing the delivery service, after the company failed to contact the restaurants to draw up a contract or even inform them that they were on their website.
“I was contacted by someone and they said, 'Did you know you’re on their website”, said Michelle Timon co-owner of Toybox Bistro.
“When we found out we were on DoorDash we were shocked. We did not give up the rights of our menu, our menu was incorrect, the prices were incorrect, but the logo was on there and it looks like it was us,” said Fire and Spice Tex-Mex Smokehouse co-owner LeAndra Poux.
Timon and other restaurant owners say the company is hurting their brand and posing major liability issues.
“As a mom and pop shop, I can’t afford the liability if one of their drivers gets in an accident. I feel like I’m being misrepresented, and I don’t know if they’re still doing it or not,” said Poux.
“It’s a liability issue for me, if someone takes my product and delivers it, they’re representing my brand. I have no idea who these people are and if there is something wrong, I’m potentially liable. That’s not how I choose to do business,” said Stinson.
“DoorDash is hurting our brand. They have no permission to use our logos without a formal agreement. I’m not even sure how their business is set up because we haven’t even talked to them,” said Timon.
Stinson, Poux and Timon have all attempted to contact DoorDash to request the removal of their logos and menus, but they say the company is hard to reach and difficult to get in touch with.
“If my site isn’t removed I’m gonna get an attorney myself and send them a letter. I reached out to their PR firm this morning because I don’t want the liability,” said Stinson.
“There seems to be no clear way to contact the company. The phone number DoorDash advertises is not in service nor is there any contact information on their Google Business page. The best way to reach them is through lawyers,” said Poux.
“When we first tried to get in touch with DoorDash, we were connected to a call center in the Philippines. After multiple phone calls, we finally got in touch with them and told them to take our information off their website,” said Timon.
Earth and Stone Wood Fire Pizza, Toybox Bistro and Fire and Spice are not opposed to partnering with delivery services-in fact, all three of the area restaurants work with Grub South, a local food delivery service.
“Using Grub South I’m insured, licensed, and bonded. If there’s an issue with an order, we’re contacted and issues are corrected as quickly as possible,” said Timon.
“We’ve used Grub South for as long as we’ve been open. We sat down with them to talk about delivery services, our menu and made sure it works. We signed a contract with them. We received a tablet that’s used specifically for Grub South orders. The order is sent to the tablet, we accept and put a time on it, notify the driver, mark the order with an easy identifiable label and make sure its correct,” said Poux.
“I know exactly what I’m buying from Grub South. We have a contract and we signed an agreement that’s pretty specific,” said Stinson.
Stinson sees Grub South as both a revenue and marketing steam. He insists it drives traffic not only online but in-stores.
“A customer surfing the internet in a hotel room or at home will not come into Earth and Stone today, but if we can deliver a hot pizza to them through Grub South, the next time they dine out-we’ll be at the top of their list,” said Stinson.
Grub South co-owner Marge Loveday explained the Grub South partnership process, highlighting their transparency and relationship driven-approach.
After Grub South reaches out to a restaurant, they meet with the owner to explain the logistics of the delivery process and the business agreement.
“They file an agreement with us that allows us to put their menus and logos on our website and app. Then, they provide us with the menu and pricing they want us to service. After that, we set up an ordering system," said Loveday.
She says Grub South typically works with restaurants that don’t have delivery service and are within a 7 mile radius and a 15 minute drive time.
“Customer service and relationships are most important to us. If there’s an issue with the order or driver, we contact the restaurant immediately,” said Loveday.
She says they try to make the process as seamless as possible, making sure orders are easy to track and drivers are clearly identified.
“We have a tracker that actively updates and shows when the driver is at rest and on his or her way. It also shares a picture of the driver and the delivery car," said Loveday.
She says drivers are required to carry Grub South bags and wear Grub South branded apparel, so the restaurant and order recipient can clearly identify delivery drivers.
DoorDash claims their company implements similar practices.
The company says the ask permission to use restaurants logos and menus, before posting them to their website and app and promoting delivery services.
But Earth and Stone Wood Fire Pizza, Toybox Bistro and Fire and Spice Tex-Mex Smokehouse stand by their statements and are refusing to fulfill DoorDash delivery orders.
“In my opinion, Door Dash is a parasitic company that I have no desire to ever do business with,” said Stinson.
“We refuse DoorDash orders because we don’t want to do business with them,” said Timon.
“I feel like the company is hiding something. I feel like it’s a scam. I’m afraid for customers to go through DoorDash because they’re probably going to be scammed in some way. That’s why we don’t want to be a part of it,” said Poux.
