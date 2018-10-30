Kid’s programming including NBC, Bounce, Grit & LAFF

Saturdays, 9 and 9:30am Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer: Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer is a live action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer will take viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points on the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, the wildlife, and the human beings that surround them. Hosted by Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer will reveal a new destination each week, ranging from Africa, Indochina, the Middle East, and many untamed islands around the world. Audiences will come face-to-face with fascinating native animals, some cute and some dangerous, while educating teen viewers with amazing facts about nature and wildlife. Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer gives audiences a captivating look at the symbiosis between all living things, in the most larger-than-life places on Earth.