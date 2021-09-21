Skip to content
Opening soon: Trader Joe’s set to open end of September
The Trader Joe's in Huntsville will open to the public on Thursday, September 30th.
News
Colbert County deputies searching for sexual abuse suspect
State
Nothing confirmed in possible Mobile Laundrie sighting
Limestone - Morgan
State will seek the death penalty in Bass trial
National
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By
Associated Press
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.
Huntsville - Madison
Weather, utility conflicts delay completion of Church Street construction
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Megan Plotka
City leaders say why they pushed back the end date for the Church Street construction project
State
Opioid prescriptions down in Alabama
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Opioid prescriptions are down 38% in Alabama according to a new national report.
Shoals
Florence Police say photo of dead body was a prank
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Photo of a body on shore was a fake, according to the Florence Police chief.
Top Story
Marshall Medical Centers face challenges with ICU beds at full capacity
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Stefante Randall
Currently, there are 42 positive COVID inpatients at both hospitals.
State
Alabama is seeking feedback from residents on broadband
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
ADECA is asking residents to take a survey on your broadband access around the state.
Doppler Radar
LATEST VIDEO
News
60 second forecast with Abigail
Forecast
Fall weather moves in on Wednesday with much cooler temperatures!
Limestone - Morgan
Workplace death under investigation at Nucor Decatur
Huntsville - Madison
Tundra engines set to be produced at Pulaski Pike Toyota Plant
State
Gov. Ivey to speak on several issues on Tuesday
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Gov. Ivey is expected to speak on several issues in Montgomery at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Forecast
More storms today & tonight before a blast of Fall comes in tomorrow!
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
Brandon Spinner
Happy Tuesday! Another day with storm chances today before a big change moves in tomorrow.
News
Large debris pick-up in Madison County
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Nolan Crane
We’re talking about the trash that doesn’t fit in your green trash bin, like old appliances, tree limbs, and other items people want to get rid of.
Limestone - Morgan
Welcome reception to be held for Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
A welcome reception will be held for newly appointed Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin this week.
Sand Mountain
Albertville City Schools to host substitute hiring event, increase pay wage
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Stefante Randall
Now - the Albertville City School system is increasing pay.
News
Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Nolan Crane
If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.
Top Story
Weekend of heavy flooding still lingers in Ardmore
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Madison Scarpino
Some folks are still waiting on flooding to recede, and there are areas where sewers are actively overflowing.
National
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama.
Limestone - Morgan
Texas man killed in industrial accident at Nucor Steel
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By
Kelsey Duncan
and
Caroline Klapp
Decatur police responded to reports of an industrial accident at Nucor Steel on Monday morning.
Limestone - Morgan
Decatur Police arrest robbery suspects
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Decatur arrest suspects in a robbery that happened on September 17th.
Huntsville - Madison
Two-vehicle crash leaves one man dead
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT
|
By
Kelsey Duncan
and
Devin Pavlou
A person is dead after a wreck in Madison County on Monday morning.
Huntsville - Madison
Tennessee Riverkeeper to sue Huntsville for sewage overflow
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Tennessee Riverkeeper has filed an intent to sue the city of Huntsville.
State
Ivey signs a joint letter to Biden
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Gov. Ivey has signed a letter with 25 other governors asking to meet with Biden to discuss issues at the border.
Forecast
Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening with more heavy rain ahead
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:29 AM CDT
|
By
Brandon Spinner
Happy Monday! Keep your umbrella handy and stay weather alert, more heavy rain is ahead.
Sand Mountain
Albertville City School’s mask mandate extended
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Albertville City Schools extending mask mandate
Shoals
One dead after Marshall County wreck
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By
Devin Pavlou
A woman was killed in a wreck in Grant on Sunday.
Huntsville - Madison
Huntsville K-9 retiring after more than six years of service
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT
|
By
Devin Pavlou
The Huntsville Police Department has announced Halo, a K-9 officer, will be retiring from the force.
Huntsville - Madison
No major flooding this morning
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT
|
By
Megan Plotka
Keeping an eye on the roads as rain sweeps through the area.
National
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
Authorities say they have found a body in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend.
Huntsville - Madison
Coroner identifies victim in kayaking death
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Multiple agencies are on the scene near Hazel Green High School looking for a missing kayaker.
Limestone - Morgan
Decatur officials hold COVID press briefing
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT
|
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Decatur city and health officials to hold COVID press briefing Monday at 8:30 a.m.
News
Several flooded roads in north Alabama
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Several roads in north Alabama are flooded, several agencies are asking for you to use extreme caution if you are planning on getting on the road today.