Opening soon: Trader Joe’s set to open end of September

The Trader Joe's in Huntsville will open to the public on Thursday, September 30th.
The Trader Joe's in Mid City will open September 30th.

Michael Anthony Netherton.
Colbert County deputies searching for sexual abuse suspect

Nothing confirmed in possible Mobile Laundrie sighting

Ricardo Bass
State will seek the death penalty in Bass trial

Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.

Weather, utility conflicts delay completion of Church Street construction

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Megan Plotka
City leaders say why they pushed back the end date for the Church Street construction project

Opioid prescriptions down in Alabama

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Devin Pavlou
Opioid prescriptions are down 38% in Alabama according to a new national report.

Florence Police say photo of dead body was a prank

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Devin Pavlou
Photo of a body on shore was a fake, according to the Florence Police chief.

Marshall Medical Centers face challenges with ICU beds at full capacity

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stefante Randall
Currently, there are 42 positive COVID inpatients at both hospitals.

Alabama is seeking feedback from residents on broadband

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
ADECA is asking residents to take a survey on your broadband access around the state.
60 second forecast with Abigail

Fall weather moves in on Wednesday with much cooler temperatures!

Workplace death under investigation at Nucor Decatur
Workplace death under investigation at Nucor Decatur

Tundra engines set to be produced at Pulaski Pike Toyota Plant
Tundra engines set to be produced at Pulaski Pike Toyota Plant

Gov. Ivey to speak on several issues on Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Gov. Ivey is expected to speak on several issues in Montgomery at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

More storms today & tonight before a blast of Fall comes in tomorrow!

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spinner
Happy Tuesday! Another day with storm chances today before a big change moves in tomorrow.

Large debris pick-up in Madison County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nolan Crane
We’re talking about the trash that doesn’t fit in your green trash bin, like old appliances, tree limbs, and other items people want to get rid of.

Welcome reception to be held for Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
A welcome reception will be held for newly appointed Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin this week.

Albertville City Schools to host substitute hiring event, increase pay wage

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Stefante Randall
Now - the Albertville City School system is increasing pay.

Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nolan Crane
If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.

Weekend of heavy flooding still lingers in Ardmore

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Madison Scarpino
Some folks are still waiting on flooding to recede, and there are areas where sewers are actively overflowing.

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT
|
By Devin Pavlou
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama.

Texas man killed in industrial accident at Nucor Steel

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Kelsey Duncan and Caroline Klapp
Decatur police responded to reports of an industrial accident at Nucor Steel on Monday morning.

Decatur Police arrest robbery suspects

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT
|
By Devin Pavlou
Decatur arrest suspects in a robbery that happened on September 17th.

Two-vehicle crash leaves one man dead

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT
|
By Kelsey Duncan and Devin Pavlou
A person is dead after a wreck in Madison County on Monday morning.

Tennessee Riverkeeper to sue Huntsville for sewage overflow

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT
|
By Devin Pavlou
Tennessee Riverkeeper has filed an intent to sue the city of Huntsville.

Ivey signs a joint letter to Biden

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT
|
By Devin Pavlou
Gov. Ivey has signed a letter with 25 other governors asking to meet with Biden to discuss issues at the border.

Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening with more heavy rain ahead

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:29 AM CDT
|
By Brandon Spinner
Happy Monday! Keep your umbrella handy and stay weather alert, more heavy rain is ahead.

Albertville City School’s mask mandate extended

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT
|
By Devin Pavlou
Albertville City Schools extending mask mandate

One dead after Marshall County wreck

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Devin Pavlou
A woman was killed in a wreck in Grant on Sunday.

Huntsville K-9 retiring after more than six years of service

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT
|
By Devin Pavlou
The Huntsville Police Department has announced Halo, a K-9 officer, will be retiring from the force.

No major flooding this morning

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT
|
By Megan Plotka
Keeping an eye on the roads as rain sweeps through the area.

Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say they have found a body in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend.

Coroner identifies victim in kayaking death

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Devin Pavlou
Multiple agencies are on the scene near Hazel Green High School looking for a missing kayaker.

Decatur officials hold COVID press briefing

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT
|
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Decatur city and health officials to hold COVID press briefing Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Several flooded roads in north Alabama

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT
|
By Devin Pavlou
Several roads in north Alabama are flooded, several agencies are asking for you to use extreme caution if you are planning on getting on the road today.