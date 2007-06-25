Bobby Shuttleworth

Facebook | Twitter

Who would name their first-born female child Bobby with a "y"? How about one of Alabama's most prominent coaches who wanted a namesake from what he thought would be an only child. Yes, I'm the first born of Bob and Marie Shuttleworth. My dad was the first, (and longest) basketball coach at Calhoun Community College. He is in the Morgan County and Alabama Junior College Hall of Fame. My late mother was a bookkeeper at several businesses in Decatur, including Hunter Furniture and Brown's Service Funeral Home. She was best known for yelling at referees.

I also have a younger brother Matt. (He has a beautiful name: Matthew Allen Shuttleworth.) He is retired on disability from the Decatur Fire Department. He was permanently injured fighting a fire several years ago. I'm very proud of him and his family.

Family is what brings me back to my hometown. I am also raising my 17 year-old daughter, Windsor. She is the light of my life.

I've worked in broadcast journalism since 1973 at various stations - large and small. Most of that time has been in Montgomery at WAFF's sister station, WSFA. I was very blessed there, earning national, state and local awards for my work.

Over the years I've been given honors by the Associated Press, United Press International, American Cancer Society, Alabama Chapter of the American Medical Association and other organizations as an Anchor, Medical Reporter, and Reporter. I've had wonderful and patient teachers along the journey... a journey I thought would end in Montgomery.

And then I got a call with an opportunity to work at WAFF.

So after covering state lawmakers, governors, civil rights pioneers, doing medical stories and anchoring for 17 years, I have come home to cover the town where I grew up!

My interests include my faith, family, community, kids, and animals.

If you have an idea for a news story, e-mail me at bshuttleworth@waff.com.