Kid's programming including NBC, Bounce and Grit

As of 10/7/17

Saturdays at

8:30am The Champion Within

The Champion Within features the powerful and inspiring stories of successful athletes who exemplify what it really means to be a champion. Hosted by Lauren Thompson, host of Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive, The Champion Within introduces audiences to professional and amateur athletes who have overcome obstacles to ultimately achieve transcendent moments in the world of sports. The Champion Within proves that a champion is not only defined by their speed, strength and agility, but also by their grit, resiliency and heart.

9am The Voyager with Josh Garcia

The Voyager with Josh Garcia takes viewers on an exciting and immersive journey around the globe with world traveler and host, Josh Garcia. Each episode provides audiences access to the world’s most incredible destinations as Josh seeks out the truly authentic experiences one can only find when guided by a knowledgeable and passionate guide. Each week, Josh Garcia brings viewers on an enthralling voyage exploring the people and cultures that make our world so breathtaking.

9:30am Wilderness Vet

Wilderness Vet hosted by renowned veterinarian, Dr. Michelle Oakley, features compelling stories from one of the most rugged areas on the planet, the Yukon. Dr. Oakley travels to homes, farms and wildlife preserves across the Yukon to help animals in need. Wilderness Vet will bring viewers closer than ever before to wild animals in their native habitats by showcasing the hard work and dedication involved in their rescue and rehabilitation.

10 am Journey with Dylan Dreyer

Journey with Dylan Dreyer , led by NBC News meteorologist and “Today”

Contributor, Dylan Dreyer, is a wondrous celebration of nature. Breathtaking cinematography will bring viewers up-close and personal with the black bears of Montana to polar bears in the Arctic. The audience will have a unique platform to see animals in their natural habitat, including exploring the extraordinary migration of 1.5 million animals traveling over 500 miles across the Serengeti in Tanzania and Kenya. Journey with Dylan Dreyer will tell us why.

10:30am Naturally, Danny Seo

Naturally, Danny Seo is an educational series for young people and their families seeking a healthier lifestyle by learning the science behind eating well and exercising your mind and body while caring for our planet. Host Danny Seo is America's leading authority on eco-friendly living. Danny has devoted his career to the idea that caring for the environment can go hand-in-hand with enjoying time with family and friends and sharing delicious and healthy meals while creating a healthy and environmentally friendly home.

11am Give

Give introduces viewers to the world of philanthropy through the stories of small charities making a big impact. The series features NBC News correspondent and the founder of UNICEF’s Next Generation, Jenna Bush Hager, esteemed actor Blair Underwood, and passionate celebrity philanthropists from film, television, music, sports, and business who are all on a mission to inspire others to do good. In each episode, one of these celebrity ambassadors will visit two charities that use innovation, best practices, and dedication for change in their communities and the world. With the help of some of the country’s top foundations, we’ll meet these inspiring individuals to see how they do it through the eyes of our celebrity ambassadors.

All NBC kids programs are designed for kids ages 13-16

On "Bounce TV" network, WAFF digital channel 48.2



Saturdays, 9 & 9:30am All In with Laila Ali

All In with Laila Ali is a weekly half-hour series that delves into the world of sports, culture, travel and adventure. Developed and produced for viewers aged 13-16, each week host Laila Ali profiles inspirational people and showcases their extraordinary achievements.

Jewels of the Natural World

Through Jewels of the Natural World, young audiences are able to witness and learn about wildlife firsthand. This experience helps create a deeper understanding of these species’ daily struggles while also focusing on the simple beauty of our world. Through this very informative and entertaining program, young audiences will be able to witness and better understand the numerous species of wildlife in our natural world.

10:30am Animal Tales

Animal Tails is a 1/2 hour educational, studio-based variety show for children 13-16 years of age. This half-hour weekly series highlights various features of the animal kingdom, from household pets to exotic wildlife.

Sundays

9am

Vacation Creation with Tommy Davidson and Andrea Feczko

On each episode of Vacation Creation with Tommy Davidson and Andrea Feczko, our hosts Tommy Davidson and Andrea Feczko guide one deserving family on amazing adventures as they experience a new destination together on their family vacation. As our featured family embarks on an interactive voyage filled with immersive learning opportunities, each episode brings us to diverse locations where our family, and viewers, discover unique cultural events, food, activities, and traditions. From discovering the wondrous glaciers of Alaska to learning from the Moko Jumbie of the Virgin Islands, viewers will witness the importance of spending time with family and friends as our featured families experience amazing adventures together, often learning more about each other and their own family history along the way. Teens will also learn the importance of resiliency during challenging times as many featured families share their stories of overcoming adversity, finding ways to bond and heal while sharing these once in a lifetime experiences.

9:30am Everyday Health

Everyday Health is a series that uniquely raises awareness to help fight obesity, raise self-esteem, establish physical fitness habits and prevent negative health choices.

All Bounce kids programs are designed for kids ages 13-16.





On "Grit" network", WAFF Digital Channel 48.3

Saturdays



9am Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown

Wildlife expert and animal ambassador, Jack Hanna, brings the viewer face-to face with the best of the beasts. Presented in countdown style, Jack offers up a different ‘top ten’ each week in a variety of categories.



10am Oceans Treks with Jeff Corwin

Oceans Treks with Jeff Corwin embarks on journeys to fascinating global locations most people have only dreamed of visiting. Each episode brings Jeff to a unique area of the world where he will explore the area's natural wonders to bring viewers closer to nature, wildlife and manmade treasures. From mountain climbs to deep sea dives, helicopter rides and glacier treks, Jeff brings young audiences on the inspirational trip of a lifetime.



10:30 Sea Rescue

Sea Rescue, features the rescue, rehabilitation and – in many instances - release back into the wild of ocean wildlife. Each week, Sea Rescue will leave its audience inspired by the real-life stories of the featured animals and rescuers and with a fuller understanding of the rich array of sea life with which we share our planet.



11:30am Rock The Park

Rock the Park taps into America’s love affair with our national parks. In this awe-inspiring and entertaining series our hosts, Jack Steward and Colton Smith, come face to face with nature and some of the most amazing places on earth.



All Grit kids programs are designed for kids ages 13-16.