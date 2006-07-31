How to Program your Midland All Hazards Weather Radio

How to Program your Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radio

You will need the following

Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radio

3 AA batteries

A/C power adaptor

Put your three double A batteries in the back of the weather radio.

Wait for the radio to turn on. When the time 12:00AM appears your radio is ready to program.

In order for your weather radio to work correctly you need both the right weather channel (also known as radio frequency) and the correct SAME code(s) programmed into your weather radio. This is true for any type of NOAA weather radio with SAME code capability.

How to Program the Time

Push the menu key - the word "TIME" will appear.

Push the select key and 12:00AM will appear. The 12 will be flashing.

Change the hour by using the up arrow key or down arrow key on the radio.

The clock is a 12 hour clock so you must move the hour to PM or AM.

Continue to use arrow keys to reach the desired time. When you have reached the correct hour, use the right arrow key on the radio to move to the minute.

Repeat the process to get to the correct time. When you are at the correct time hit the select key. The word "TIME" will appear on the screen.

How to Program your SAME code

Next use your down arrow key to change the word on the screen to "SAME SET".

Push the select key button.

If you want to program only one code use your up/down arrow keys to move to "SINGLE". Press the select key

OR

If you want to program multiple SAME codes use your up/down arrow keys to move to MULTIPLE. Press the select key.

Programming a single SAME code

If you want your weather radio to only be programmed for one county's SAME code push the down arrow again and hit select. SAME 01 will appear on the screen. Push your select key again. 000000 or -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- will appear on the screen the first 0 will be flashing. Using the SAME code for the county you want to program you will need to use the arrow keys to move the number up or down to get to your desired number. Once the first number is entered you will need to use the right arrow key to move to the next number. Continue with the process until you have entered each number and hit "select" and then press "menu" twice. Use the down arrow key until you reach the word CHANNEL. Push the select key twice to get out of the menu.

Programming multiple SAME codes

If you want to program multiple SAME codes use your up/down arrow keys to move to MULTIPLE. Press the select key.

The word SAME 01 will appear on the screen. Hit the select key again.

000000 or -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- will appear on the screen. The first 0 or -- will be flashing. Using the SAME code for the first county to be programmed, you will need to use the up/down arrow keys to change the O or -- to reach the desired number. Once the first number is entered you will need to use the right arrow key to move to the next 0 or -- and start the process over again.

Continue until you have entered each number. Push the select key. The words SAME 01 will appear again.

Push the up arrow key and the message will change to "SAME 02". Push the select key. 000000 or -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- will appear on the screen. Enter the numbers like you just did for the second SAME code you want to program.

Continue this process until all codes have been entered. Hit "select" and then press "menu" twice. Next you will need to program the channel.

Heart of the Valley SAME Codes

Alabama counties

Cherokee 001019

Colbert 001033

Cullman 001043

DeKalb 001049

Franklin 001059

Jackson 001071

Lawrence 001079

Limestone 001083

Lauderdale 001077

Madison 001089

Marshall 001095

Morgan 001103

Tennessee counties

Franklin 047051

Lincoln 047103

Moore 047127

Giles 047055

Programming the Correct Weather (Frequency)Channel on your Radio

Please note some areas in the Heart of the Valley can hear several different channels on their radio. Having the correct frequency programmed is crucial to having your weather radio work correctly. If you have any questions about what frequency is correct for your area. Please check the links for detailed information in the Also on the web section.

Press the menu key. Use the down arrow key until you reach the word "CHANNEL". Push the select key.

Using the arrow keys find the correct weather radio channel. If you live close to the county line you might need to program an additional channel. Please call the National Weather Service for which channel will work better for you. 256-890-8503.

Channel 1 - Huntsville. (162.400) To be used if you live in parts of Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, or Morgan counties in Alabama and Lincoln county in Tennessee. In April 2008, Huntsville National Weather Service Office began issuing warnings for Giles, TN and Lawrence, AL counties from the Huntsville Transmitter.

Channel 3 - Cullman (162.450)

Channel 4 - Florence (162.475) To be used if you live in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale or Lawrence.

Channel 5 - Fort Payne (162.500). If you live in DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, Cherokee you will use this channel.

Channel 6 - Arab (162.525). To be used if you live in eastern Cullman, western DeKalb, southern Jackson, or western Marshall.

Channel 6 - Winchester, TN (162.525). If you live in N. Jackson, N.E. Madison, extreme eastern Lincoln, TN or the following areas in Tennessee, Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, or Moore.

When you have found your correct channel hit the select key. Then press the menu key.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Now that your radio has been programmed you need to plug it in to the wall. The batteries are only in case you lose power. Remember to change your batteries twice a year.

Click here to see SAME codes and frequencies.

