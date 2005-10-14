Facebook | Twitter

Scott Theisen joined WAFF 48 News in August of 1999 as news photographer.

Scott made his move into the Sports office as the Sports Photographer for WAFF in 2001. He served as the sports photographer until 2005 when he moved from behind the camera to in front of the camera as the Weekend Sports Anchor.

Scott grew up in Anamosa, Iowa and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Political Science.

Scott began his broadcasting career in 1997 at KGAN in Cedar Rapids Iowa, where he was a Sports Reporter and Photographer.

Scott left Iowa in 1999 to make the move to Huntsville, and has been here ever since.

Scott and his wife Tara, which he met upon moving to Huntsville, have one child, Landon. Scott loves to play golf, basketball and attend any sporting event from football to ping pong.

You can reach Scott at stheisen@waff.com.