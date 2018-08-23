'You stole from my store': Man tries to force boy into car after alleged theft

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - How far is too far, when it comes to teaching a child a lesson?
Cellphone video shows a man trying to push someone else's child inside his vehicle.
The man said he wanted the child to be punished for allegedly stealing.
Jerry Canto couldn't believe what he saw.
"Leave the boy alone," Canto said in the video.
"He stole from me," the man replied.
Canto said it all started when he saw three children running.
"They started running really quick and then a white Camry almost ran over them, hitting one kid, probably around 9 or 10 years old," he said.
That's when Canto pulled out his phone and started recording.
Canto said two children ran but the youngest was near the Camry and it appeared the man was pushing the boy inside of it.
The man claimed the boy stole from his store Amigos Food Mart just down the road.
Canto said he grabbed a hammer and approached the man.
"I tried to tell him to leave the kid alone and he was screaming 'You stole from my store,' " Canto said.
The store owner did not return calls for comment.
Still for Canto, the boy was just a child.
"It's just a kid," he said. "He might have took something from the store. I don't know I don't see it, but I don't care, my plan was to save the kid."
Canto said the child went home.
There is no word on whether the store owner will face charges.
