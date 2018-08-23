Amish man killed in KY buggy crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, KY (WLEX/CNN) – The driver accused of hitting and killing an Amish man on a buggy is facing DUI charges.
Police have arrested 64-year-old Mary Carter of Crab Orchard, KY.
Fifty-two-year-old Bruce Troyer was killed Wednesday afternoon when Carter's SUV hit Troyer from behind, causing Troyer to be thrown from his buggy, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
His horse ran away from the crash, uninjured.
Troyer lived less than a mile from the crash site, according to people who knew him, WKYT reported.
One of his neighbors told WKYT he knew something was wrong when he saw Troyer's horse walking along the road without its buggy attached.
Carter is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
It's not yet known whether she'll face additional charges, according to WKYT.
