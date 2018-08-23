American man arrested for urinating on Japanese man on flight

(RNN) - When nature calls, it's usually best to answer. But a 24-year-old American man should have ignored nature's call last Friday.
According to Japan Today, Denish Kishorchandra Parekh was arrested after urinating on a 50-year-old Japanese man during a trans-Pacific flight from Chicago to Japan.
It happened onboard an All Nippon Airways plane. The victim was sound asleep in business class when Parekh allegedly relieved himself from two rows away.
The crew restrained the suspect until the plane landed. Then, Japanese police removed him from the aircraft.
Police told local media Parekh downed at least four glasses of champagne and a cup of sake before he answered nature's call. They also said he claims to have no memory of the incident.
The victim, a resident of Illinois, did not know the suspect, according to police.
