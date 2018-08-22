Humpback soaks whale watchers

The whale breached and landed within a few feet of the boat. (Source: Pixabay, file)
By Ed Payne | August 22, 2018 at 9:46 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 9:46 PM

(RNN) – Any closer and they might not have lived to share their story.

The TAZ Whale Watching tour out of Gustavus, AK, was near Pleasant Island when a humpback whale breached and then landed within a few feet of the boat.

Just about everyone on board got a good soaking.

"Wow," a few folks shouted. There was plenty of nervous laughter too.

Tristan Krause caught it all on video and shared it on YouTube.

Now, they've all got a whale of a tale to tell.

