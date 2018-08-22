Purses, credit cards are being stolen at weddings, police say

ATLANTA (RNN) – If you have plans to attend a wedding, police are warning guests to keep an eye out on your belongings.
Metro Atlanta police are asking for the public's help after they say thieves stole purses and wallets while attending weddings in Roswell.
Police are looking for a woman in connection to credit and debit cards stolen from weddings that took place on August 4 and 5.
The woman is accused of stealing some of the cards from the bridal suite at the wedding venue.
According to police, the woman then used the stolen credit and debit cards belonging to several people to purchase gift cards at different businesses.
"It's a fun environment. It's a happy environment, and they're not even thinking about their items being stolen while they're there attending the wedding," Police official Lisa Holland said.
