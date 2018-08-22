Bruno, famous fat cat who stands like people, finds a home

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) – After worldwide interest, a 25-pound cat named Bruno has a new home.
Bruno became a big sensation because of his hefty size, and because of his tendency to stand on his hind legs.
To put Bruno's weight in perspective, Russian Blue cats – Bruno's breed – usually weigh up to 10 pounds.
His extra poundage doesn't stop him from standing on his hind legs, usually when he wants food. No one knows how he learned the trick, but most agree it's hilarious.
Another feature that sets Bruno apart: He's a "polydactyl" cat, meaning he was born with more toes than usual.
He arrived at a Chicago-area animal shelter in April. The shelter said applications to adopt Bruno came in from all over the world, as far away as Australia.
But a Chicago couple scooped up Bruno after going the extra mile.
They sent in a song called "Gimme That Fat Cat," written by a friend who's a member of the Chicago-based Second City comedy troupe.
Bruno's new family said they love him just the way he is, but they still plan to put him on a diet to keep him healthy.
Copyright 2018 WLS via CNN. All rights reserved.