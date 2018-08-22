Suspected burglar caught on camera tunneling into convenience store

LA VERNE, CA (KTLA/CNN) – A burglary suspect put a lot of effort into getting inside a locked convenience store in California.
Police said he tunneled his way inside.
And it didn't even pay off – he was arrested before he made it outside.
Surveillance video from inside the Inland Dairy convenience store in La Verne, CA, shows a masked man running from police, knocking over snacks before crawling between two refrigerators.
La Verne police responded to the burglary just after 4 a.m. last Friday after the alarm went off.
They looked around the store and noticed a hole in one of the walls and wood chips on the ground. That's when they realized the burglar tunneled his way inside.
Officers were able to surround the store and arrest the suspect, Rudy Mindiola, of Pomona, CA.
An employee who wished to remain anonymous said the alarm company called him to the store.
"When they arrest him, he, like, covered his face with white gloves, so actually I don't see his face at that time. But yeah, it's very strange," the employee said.
Police said they recovered stolen property, burglary tools and a mask outside the store.
Mindiola was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools. He's been released on a $20,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 KTLA via CNN. All rights reserved.